LAHORE - A group of senior officers from National Institute of Management Islamabad, led by Chief Instructor Khalid Mehmood Lodhi, on Tuesday visited Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore.

The delegation had a meeting with TDAP officers in which they were apprised about TDAP marketing strategy, mandate and roles and responsibilities. The delegation was informed about export facilitation which TDAP is extending to the country’s exporters and were also apprised about those steps which TDAP has taken to promote the export sector.

On the occasion, TDAP Director Muhammad Irfan said that TDAP is trying to forge an effective liaison with the private and public stakeholders to help them enhance the trade growth of the country.

Challenges in enhancing export growth of Pakistan were also discussed during the meeting.