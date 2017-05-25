ISLAMABAD - Sindh has offered the federal government that they will purchase the entire 420MW to 450MW bagasse-based electricity if National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) is facing capacity trap problem.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) board will today (Thursday) consider the purchase of 420MW-450MW baggase-based electricity from the sugar mills in Punjab and Sindh, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to journalists here after the meeting with the Federal Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif.

In pursuance of the federal government’s resolve expressed at the National Economic Council (NEC) and Council of Common Interest (CCI), to take all the provincial governments on board on matters relating to power distribution and transmission, a meeting was held here between the provinces and the federal government. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, which was attended by the Sindh chief minister, minister for energy for KP and Punjab and senior officials of the Ministry of Water and Power, NTDC, provincial energy departments, all distribution companies and NPCC.

Sindh is pursuing the federal government for granting the permission for bagasse-based electricity generation in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that majority sugar mills in the province belongs to the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The upfront tariff, determined by Nepra, for the bagasse generation is about to expire on May 26 and CPPA has to make its decision before the expiration of the deadline to avoid the repeat of the tariff process.

During the meeting, the NTDC was of the view that allowing bagasse power generation will create surplus energy and there will be capacity trap. Secondly, NTDC was of the view that all the bagasse power generation is not feasible as some sugar mills are seasonal and they cannot generate electricity the entire years, sources privy to the meeting told the scribe. However, the minister asked NTDC that they have the option of decommissioning of those power plants owned by the government Gencos which is generating expensive electricity, the source added.

The Sindh chief minister said, “To allay the fear of NTDC regarding capacity trap, I have offered them that the province will purchase all the bagasse-based electricity and they can charge them at source. Me and Asif have disagreed with the NTDC assumption of surplus electricity as our industries are still without electricity and our domestic consumers are facing 18 to 20 hours load shedding.”

while talking to the media, Asif said that the load management during Ramazan has been finalised and will be presented to the prime minister for approval during couple of days. He said that during the meeting the system constraint of Discos were discussed and it was informed that some Discos cannot take the full load of electricity.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here said that the meeting took in-depth view of the present expansion and augmentation of the National Transmission and Distribution system. The meeting was briefed by the NTDC managing director regarding new projects that are in various phases of completion to wheel the required energy to be generated with the induction of new generation facilities by the end of this year and start of 2018.

The distribution companies also briefed the meeting regarding their work in improvement of distribution network. The meeting was apprised that in all most all the distribution companies, work has been carried out to identify bottleneck and solid steps have been taken to remove these. It was apprised that in PESCO, IESCO, GEPCO, LESCO, FESCO, MEPCO and HESCO, more than 99pc of the bottlenecks and constraints have been removed. In SEPCO and QESCO the work is in progress and by the end of current year their constraints will also be removed.

It was decided during the meeting that matter relating to power purchase from bagasse-based plants in Sindh and Punjab be taken by the CPPA urgently. It was also decided that power plants in Chitral, Kohistan and other areas be connected via distribution network and a plan should immediately be chalked out.

It was also decided in the meeting that AMR meters may be installed on the government’s installations in Sindh government by SEPCO and HESCO. The meeting also decided that work on Chakdara and Manshera gird stations be expedited so that voltage and other related issues of the areas may be resolved.