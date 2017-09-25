Cotton growers advised to remain vigilant from pink bollworm attack

MULTAN (APP): Agriculture department has advised the farmers to take special care of cotton crop during September and October as it is an ideal season for attack of pink bollworms on the crop. Assistant Director Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon said that cotton crop was passing through a critical phase. Farmers should install traps for monitoring of pink bollworms. The farmers should act timely against pink bollworm. It is noticed that some farmers used pesticides as precautionary measure, which is not right time. He suggested that farmers should ensure spray when the crops reached at level of economic losses. If spray done as precautionary stage, in such condition, this sort of spray not only enhances emergence of white flies but also create resistance among these pests. Naveed proposed farmers to ensure pest scouting before spray from an agricultural expert. The farmers should follow the recommendations of local agriculture department experts for new chemistry of pesticides.

Latif elected as PCMEA chairman

LAHORE (NNI): Annual elections of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) were held for the year 2017-18 in which Abdul Latif Malik has been elected as chairman unopposed and Nadeem Sajid elected as senior vice chairman southern while Qamar Zia vice chairman northern. The newly elected associate class of executive body for southern region is comprised of Aneesur Rehman, Rashid Ali and Arif Latif while Aamir Mumtaz Khan and Mumtaz Begum in corporate class were elected. The executive body for northern region is consisted of Qamar Zia, Khawaja Riazul Rehman Hassan while Khawaja Mir and Muddassar Mir for associate class and in category of corporate class, Abdul Latif Malik, Iftikhar Tahir and Ali Ahmed are elected unopposed. On the occasion, Latif said that he was grateful to all the members for the confidence they reposed in him and he assured them that he would struggle hard to solve all the old outstanding issues as he believed that without solution of these issues, carpet industry could not be flourished.

PCST to host international conference on mining in October

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) would host international Conference on Mining and Fuel Industries (CMFI-2017) in October for promotion of mining sector in the region. The three-day international moot would be held on Oct 19-21, for development of country's mineral resource industry, followed by post conference field visits. This event will provide a platform for academicians, geoscientists, engineers, policy makers, regulators and those engaged in mineral and petroleum industries to share their research or technologies, an official of PCST informed APP. The conference will mainly focus on development and growth of mining, mineral and fuel (coal, oil and gas) industries in Pakistan and other countries of the region. Representatives of Department of Geology, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Karachi Society of Economic Geologists and Mineral Technologists Inspectorate of Mines, would participate in the conference.

PFC extends congratulations to newly elected body of LCCI

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in annual elections. In a message issued here, PFC also extended wishes and expressed its hope that the newly elected would safeguard the interests of business community. Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry newly elected body would continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community. He said that the chamber will also explore new markets for the Pakistani merchandise to enhance the national exports. He further said that government and private sector would have to act together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialisation across the country to strengthen national economy.