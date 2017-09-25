ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Post is all set to start mobile money transfer solution under public-private partnership.

According to officials, Pakistan Post will convert its all manual money transfer services into latest digital system which will meet international standards. The services include pension, micro-finance, poverty alleviation schemes, ATM, e-commerce, insurance, international remittances, wallet cards and mobile applications.

Pakistan Post will also start Logistic services soon. Under this project Pakistan Post has established logistics company, POSTLOG. This company will provide latest technology based logistics services to the general public of Pakistan. Another project of NIPA, in collaboration with Korea Post, is under progress for automation of post offices. This project will be completed in three phases. Pakistan Post has also taken some important steps in order to effectively compete with private couriers.

As many as 31 Small and Smart Express Centres have been set up in the urban areas. Express Mail Track & Trace System (EMTTS) has been made available at 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) and 50 District Mail Offices. For prompt disposal of postal customers’ complaints and to re-dress the grievances,

Pakistan Post has established call centre for customer on modern lines. Urgent Mail Service-Cash on Delivery Service has also been introduced with effect from January 1, 2016. For prompt disposal of Postal Mail Pakistan Post has provided 1961 motor cycles to postmen.