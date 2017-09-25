ISLAMABAD - Fish and fish preparations exports from the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 19.83 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 13,648 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $35.273 million exported during the period from July-August, 2017 as compared the exports of 10,107 metric tons valuing $29.488 million of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of fish and fish products also grew by 24.13 percent in month of August as compared to the same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In last month about 8,827 metric tons of fish and fish products worth of $22.800 million exported as compared the exports of 6,410 metric tons valuing of $18 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of meat and meat products reduced by 3.46 percent as around 7,781 metric tons of meat and meat preparations exported in last two months of current financial year as compared the exports of 9,339 metric tons valuing $31.625 million of same period last year. Meanwhile, the country earned $512.321 million by exporting different food commodities during first two months of current financial year as compared the earnings of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August 2017, food group exports from the country increased by 30.6 percent as compared the exports of the same period of last year. During last two months exports of rice grew by 40 percent as around 428,993 metric tons of rice worth $223.937 million exported. The rice exports during first two months of last financial year were recorded at 3810,861 metric tons valuing $159.543 million, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.35 percent and about 59,433 metric tons of basmati rice worth $62.741 million exported as compared the exports of 59,192 metric tons valuing $56.857 million of same period last year. The exports of rice other then basmati also witnessed an increase of 58.98 percent, around 369.580 metric tons of rice costing $161.198 million exported as compared to the exports of 251,669 metric tons worth $102.888 million of last year.

From July-August, 2017-18, fruit and vegetable exports increased by 8.74 percent and reached at 56,280 metric tons worth of $20.583 million as against the exports of 73,751 metric tons of $18.888 million of same period last year, it added.