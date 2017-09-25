ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on September 21 for the combined income groups increased by 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.47 points against 222.11 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.16 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 213.01 points in the previous week to 214.51 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, also increased by 0.66 percent, 0.67 percent, 0.62 percent and 0.65 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 14 items registered decrease, while 9 items increase with the remaining 30 items' prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included onions, bananas, garlic, chicken (farm), LPG Cylinder, tea, vegetable ghee, pulse mash, mustard oil, rice basmati, effs, pulse moong, pulse masoor, and red chilly powder (loose).

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review tomatoes, potatoes, wheat, wheat flour, pulse gram, gur, vegetable ghee, sugar, and beef. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice irri-6, bread, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered),cooking oil (tin), salt powder (loose), cooked beef, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.