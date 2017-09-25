ISLAMABAD:- Work on 16 megawatt capacity Naltar Phase-III hydel power project is in full swing in Gilgit. Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila is executing the project through a Chinese construction firm, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday. The project will be completed under Public Sector Development Programme at a cost of Rs2.90 billion in next three years. It will provide electricity to Gilgit and suburbs and help to end loadshedding in the area.–APP