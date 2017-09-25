ISLAMABAD:- Work on 16 megawatt capacity Naltar Phase-III hydel power project is in full swing in Gilgit. Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila is executing the project through a Chinese construction firm, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday. The project will be completed under Public Sector Development Programme at a cost of Rs2.90 billion in next three years. It will provide electricity to Gilgit and suburbs and help to end loadshedding in the area.–APP
Work on Naltar hydel project in full swing
