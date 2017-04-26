Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says seven percent GDP growth target will be achieved in the next budget, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to media in Washington, he said over five percent GDP growth will be achieved during the current fiscal year.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan Infrastructure Bank will be established with a sixty percent stake of IMF while Asian Development Bank has also expressed willingness to be part of this initiative.

He said the bank will finance private sector for development projects.

Finance Minister said maximum relief will be given to salaried class and common man in the next budget. He said no drastic taxes are under consideration.

Earlier, during a meeting with Director MCD IMF Jihad Azour Finance Minister briefed him about the economic reforms undertaken by the government.

Director MCD IMF Jihad Azour observed that adhering to reforms process will protect Pakistan’s economy and help the government in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive growth rate.

Earlier, talking to US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Tom Shannon in Washington, Ishaq Dar said the government is conducting security operations with the unwavering belief that ridding the society of terrorists and extremists is in Pakistan's national interest.

Tom Shannon conveyed to the Finance Minister the Trump Administration's commitment to engage Pakistan for a broad based bilateral relationship and to partner with Pakistan to achieve regional peace and security in South Asia.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also held a meeting with the US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster in Washington.

They discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest in the meeting.

The finance minister apprised McMaster regarding government's measures for economic reforms and said international institutions have lauded Pakistan's economic reforms program.

Speaking on the occasion, US National Security Advisor said that his country acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror. He said the US and Pakistan are working together for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.