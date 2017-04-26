PACRA upgrades rating of NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd

LAHORE (PR): PACRA has upgraded Asset Manager Rating of NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited (NAFA) to AM1 (very high quality). This is the highest rating that an Asset Management Company can achieve. NAFA is among the only two Asset Management Companies in Pakistan that have been awarded an AM1 rating. NAFA CEO Dr Amjad Waheed said, “This rating is a reflection of the performance of our funds, diversified investor base, and the quality of services that we offer to our investors.”

Dr Waheed further stated that NAFA is the only Asset Management Company in the country that is managing over Rs100 billion of investors’ money and has achieved an AM1 rating in its eleventh year of operations.

OUTFITTERS brings int’l trends in latest collection

LAHORE (PR): Rejoicing the nautical spirit of summer, the popular street-smart western wear brand in Pakistan, OUTFITTERS brings 2017 key international trends in the latest collection to take you through the season in style. Outfitters’ Design Head, sharing the concept behind the new collection, said “There is a buzzing mix of tropical prints and zesty hues to help you through the season in breezy, effortless style. Inspired by the bright colours of a topical paradise, this collection is filled with energetic and vibrant outfits to embody the sultry season. Our aim was to capture the relaxed feeling of the warm summer months with vibrant colors and striking patterns, which made up this latest collection.”

COMSATS hosts ‘World Book Day’

LAHORE (PR): COMSATS Lahore campus celebrated “World Book and Copy Right Day” here on Tuesday. Faculty and staff along with the people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony. The celebrations started with a walk, inaugurated by COMSATS Director Dr Qaisar Abbas along with Dr Robina Farooq Convener Library Affair Committee. A number of students and faculty members have attended the walk.

Danish society, CIIT Library Lahore organised a seminar entitled “Me, Book & Life” presided by Director Dr Qaisar Abbas. The worthy and well known guests Including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Dr Aslam Dogar, Dr Shahid Soroya, Dr Kanwal Ameen, Dr Zaheerud Din Babar, Dr Muhammad Ramzan and Shahnawaz Zaidi shared their views and enhances the significance of library information.

Minister visits PIA headquarters

ISLAMABAD (PR): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed visited PIA headquarters last evening and was given briefing on various departments of the airline by Acting CEO Nayyar Hayat. While expressing satisfaction over PIA’s future plans, the minister emphasized that efforts should be made to improve service with the aim of increasing airline’s revenue.

He congratulated Nayyar on assuming the office of CEO and expressed his best wishes for him as well as for the national carrier.

Services of Sundas Foundation lauded

LAHORE (PR): Safe Blood Transfusion Programme Consultant Brig (R) Prof Javaid Usman and Safe Blood Transfusion Programme Technical Expert Usman Waheed along with Prof Dr Cees Th Smit Sibinga, Consultant World Health Organization (WHO) International Netherlands; Dr Yetmgeta Abdella, Head of Blood Safety Unit, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) of World Health Organization (WHO); Col (R) Dr Zulfiqar Khan, World Health Organization (WHO) Advisor and Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, Head of World Health Organization (WHO) Punjab, visited Sundas Foundation and attended on the patients suffering from Thalassaemia, Haemophilia and Blood Cancer.

During the visit, they expressed their satisfaction over the standards of treatment that is being given to the patients, they also appreciated the state of the art laboratory recently set-up by Sundas Foundation for the eradication of Thalassaemia from the society.

Telenor accelerates digital innovation through Open-APIs

ISLAMABAD (PR): APIs have now become a key must-have strategy component for enterprises. According to a report, the global API management market size is estimated to grow from $606.8 million in 2016 to $2,665.3 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.4 percent. Telenor Pakistan is the first telecom operator to launch an intelligent API management solution of Google in partnership with Abacus Consulting.

The Go-Live ceremony of API Gateway Project was held at Telenor Headquarters, Islamabad where Managing Director of Abacus Consulting Abbas Ali Khan and CEO of Telenor Pakistan IrfanWahabKhan were present along with the leadership of both sides.

API Gateway Project has enabled Telenor Pakistan to launch its own portal for a developer community and/or connect with the existing ecosystem to manage, share and promote its APIs in a secure and scalable environment.

German envoy inaugurates photo exhibition at PNCA

ISLAMABAD (PR): The German Ambassador Ina Lepel arranged a photo exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Gallery at Islamabad.

The title of the exhibition was “Connecting the Dots –Photography, Culture, and Design”.

The creative poster exhibition has been created by renowned photographers in collaboration with the Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus (German Cultural Centre Lahore), the Walled City Authority of Lahore (WCLA) and Lahore Art Council.

Ina Lepel was the chief guest on this occasion while Burghard Brinksmeier, the cultural head of the German embassy, was fully involved to make this exhibition a great success .European Union Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain also took a keen interest in the photo exhibition and it was obvious that he is a true art lover.