ISLAMABAD - Pakistan hopes to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Thailand in May 2017, which would help to boost volume of bilateral trade.

Commerce Secretary Younus Dagha has expressed hope that the next round of talks scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 17-19 would be a conclusive for signing the FTA. He said that most of the issues related to the FTA had already been settled. Dagha made these remarks in a meeting with Wibnoonlasana Ruamraksa, permanent secretary Ministry of commerce Thailand, during his recent visit to Thailand. He informed his counterpart about the eagerness of Pakistani traders towards FTA negotiations.

Ruamraksa shared the same feeling and hoped for early finalisation of the FTA. She pointed out that in order to increase contacts among the private sector, both countries should plan single country exhibitions to which Dagha also agreed.

Dagha also shared that lot of effort is being made to increase bilateral trade between two countries, but still it is not up to the mark despite the fact that both the countries have a lot to offer to one and other in various fields. He further highlighted that Thailand has opportunity to relocate their industry to Pakistan especially in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Thailand’s experience in food processing, Halal Certification and hospitality can find numerous industrial and trade opportunities in Pakistan, he added.