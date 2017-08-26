LAHORE - The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Ibrahim Qureshi has urged the government to take concrete measures that would facilitate a significant increase in exports from Pakistan and reduce the volume of imports that lead to a big trade-deficit.

He said the government must provide more attractive incentives and special packages, with reduced taxes and preferential treatment to exporters. He said the most critical challenge is to overcome the energy crisis to ensure sufficient and affordable supply of electricity that is essential to maximise industrial productivity, adding that there is a need to further strengthen the law and order situation and eliminate terrorism to optimise economic progress.

The APBF president said that Pakistan has a great opportunity to increase its share in global trade through the fresh economic activities generated by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional trade arrangements and Strategic Trade Policy Framework. At this critical juncture, the government must take bold steps to reduce the cost of doing business, ease market-access, strengthen its institutions and improve competitiveness through professional training and lowering the costs of industrial inputs, he added.