KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the trading week on positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 373 points or (0.88 percent) to close at 42,642 points.

The KSE-100 index continued its bearish momentum during the first half of the trading session as the index made an intraday low of 432 points, however recovered during the second half, closing at 42,642 level, brokers said. LUCK (up 3.87pc), SNGP (gain 4.78pc), HBL (up 1.08pc) and DGKC (rose 3.43pc) were the major leaders for the day cumulatively contributing 161 points to the index. On the other hand, TRG (down 4.59pc), PPL (slip 0.74pc), FFC (dip 0.75pc), and KAPCO (slump 1.12pc) were the major laggards, taking the index down by 44 points.

Commercial bank heavy weight stocks showed mix sentiment as NBP (down 0.67pc) and ABL (slip 1.45pc) closed in the red, while HBL (up 1.08pc), UBL (gain 0.43pc) and MCB (up 0.13pc) closed in the green zone. MCB from the sector declared its financial results for 1H2017 today, where the bank reported an EPS of Rs11.55 and announced DPS of Rs4, said analyst at JS Global.

Volumes deteriorated 4 percent day-on-day standing at 177 million shares as compared to 185 million shares in the previous trading session. While traded value declined to Rs9.3 billion/$89 million. TRG from the technology and communication sector led the volumes for the day with 24 million shares traded. Shares of total 369 companies were traded in the session of which 240 closed in advance, 118 in decline while 11 remained unchanged. Brokers expect similar volatility unless there is any clarity over political scenario or positive triggers on the economic front.