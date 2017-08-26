SSGC’s relentless drive against gas theft

KARACHI (PR): SSGC’s relentless drive against gas theft has continued unabated with a recent crackdown of an 18-acre poultry farm owned by one Abid Ganatra.

SSGC’s raiding party found the culprit involved in an unauthorised use of gas. The accused was found using domestic connection to run his huge poultry farm with a 100 KVA generator and other appliances. The ‘Counter Gas Theft Team’ led by SSGC’s Lieutenant Colonel (R) Mohammad Ayaz, conducted the raid in Deh Khan Kharo, Memon Goth, in Gadap Town Karachi. Later, the Gas Utility Court located in Malir cancelled the bail of the prime accused, Abid Ganatra. He has been apprehended and is currently in custody at the SSGC Police Station. Gas Utility courts have been set up in Sindh and Balochistan to hear cases pertaining to gas theft.

Kolson Slanty clarifies case of mistaken identity

LAHORE (PR): A recent news report on the coloured slanty has resulted in a case of “mistaken identity” between the nation’s much-loved brand “Slanty” produced by Kolson and the unregulated imitation coloured snacks (paapar) sold in the market.

“We stand behind the Punjab Food Authority's (PFA) commitment to combat unhealthy and unregulated snacks. Lotte Kolson is a licensed manufacturer of food products by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and we fully abide by the rules and regulations of the authority, while manufacturing our food products. We have been producing good quality food products in snacks, biscuits, cakes, pasta, vermicelli and instant noodles since 1942 with a vision to maintain quality standards at par with the industry. Our flagship brand, Kolson Slanty is a favourite among children of all ages across Pakistan, and is prepared with utmost care, quality and safe ingredients under a clean and hygienic environment.”

Brainchild Communications holds workshop

LAHORE (PR): Brainchild Communications Pakistan in collaboration with RED Communication Arts organised an exclusive workshop titled as “Digital or Death”.

The workshop was conducted by the renowned digital transformation specialist Dr Ira Kaufman and catered to the C-Suite management of several FMCGs, MNCs, banks and businesses based out of Lahore, Pakistan. To expand the horizons of digital transformation in Pakistan, Brainchild Pakistan is the first company of its kind to speak to senior executives of leading businesses regarding the importance of digital.

The workshop focused on the valuation of digital transformation’s current state as a global buzzword, big data processes that reach beyond digital buying scopes and where Pakistan fits in the ‘Challenge Market’ and, the global digital map.





Daraz Seller Summit

LAHORE (PR): The primary aim of the Seller Summit is to congregate Daraz sellers, those vital stakeholders of the e-commerce ecosystem, and offer them a platform for seller support, education and issue resolution.

The summit gives vendors an opportunity to freely meet with key Daraz decision makers face to face and extend their business network. The premise is simple: Daraz’s success, and that of vendors’, is tied together. When invested in, this is a mutually beneficial, symbiotic relationship that makes Daraz’s marketplace model sustainable. Topics that will be addressed at the summit include new customers return policy, handover responsibilities of vendors with Logistics and 3PL, packaging guidelines, Daraz First and Cross Docking as a Value Added Service.

BASF unfolds solutions for quality poultry feed

LAHORE (PR): BASF presented a broad range of animal nutrition products and solutions to help the poultry industry innovate and produce the best quality feed at the International Poultry Expo 2017.

As the first company to market a phytase for feed more than 25 years ago, BASF once again set a new standard in feed phytase technology, with the recent launch of Natuphos® E. With unprecedented enzyme stability, Natuphos® E helps poultry utilise phosphorus and key nutrients more efficiently, ensuring more effective and sustainable output for the animal feed industry and local farmers. BASF also showcased its comprehensive portfolio of feed additives including organic acids, enzymes, carotenoids, vitamins, and glycinates. The event attracted key feed industry stakeholders, customers, value chain players, distributors, influencers and government officials.