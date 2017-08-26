ISLAMABAD - Under the proposed amendment to the Rules of Business 1973, the government will bring Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Indus River System Authority (Irsa) and Indus Basin Treaty under the Water Resource Division, it is learnt reliably here.

A summary regarding the division of business between the Water and Power Division will be presented for the approval of federal cabinet on Tuesday. In the summary amendments have been proposed to the Rules of Business 1973.

Earlier the matters related to water and power sector were under the domain of Ministry of Water and Power, however after the establishment of the Ministry of Energy both the sectors were separated from each other. Since the Ministry of Water and Power has been divided into Power Division and Water Resource Division therefore division of business between the two divisions is required. For the purpose the Rules of Business 1973 is being amended.

Under the existing Rules of Business, matters relating to development of water and power resources of the country, Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, and Indus Basin Works, Water and Power Development Authority, matters relating to electric utilities, liaison with international engineering organisations in water and power sectors, such as International Commission on Large Dams, International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage and International Commission on Large Power Systems (Cigre) and federal institutions for promotion of special studies in water and power sectors are under the domain of the Ministry of Water and Power.

Similarly, in electricity, Karachi Electric Supply Corporation and Pakistan Institute of Engineers, National Engineering (Services) Pakistan Limited, Tubewell Construction Company, National Power Construction Company, Indus River System Authority (Irsa), Private Power and Infrastructure Board, Administrative Control of Alternative Energy Development Board, Pakistan Trans-border Water Organisations are also under the same ministry.

However, a summary available with The Nation, based on the proposed amendments in Rule of Business 1973, has suggested that matters related to development of power resources of the country, electric utilities, liaison with international engineering organisations in power sector, federal agencies and institutions for promotions of special studies may transfer to Power Division.

Similarly, matters related to electricity including Karachi Electric Supply Corporation and Pakistan electric Agencies limited, National Engineering (services) Pakistan Limited, Private Power and Infrastructure Board, Administrative Control of Alternative Energy Development Board and Federal Government functions in regard to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) be also handover to Power Division.

It has been proposed that in Water Resource Division matters relating to development of water resources of the country, Indus Water Treaty,1960, and Indus Basin Works, Water and Power Development Authority, Liaison with International Engineering Organisations in water sector, International Commission on irrigation and Drainage and International Commission on Large Power Systems (Cigre), federal agencies and institutions for promotion of special studies in Water sector may be handover to the Water Division.

It has also been proposed that Institute of Engineers Pakistan, Administrative Control of Tubewell Construction Company, Indus River System Authority (Irsa) and Pakistan Trans-border Water Organisation may be also transferred to the Water Resource Division.