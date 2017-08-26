ISLAMABAD - The federal government would soon call a meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC) to constitute fresh resources sharing formula between centre and provincial governments.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government would soon call a meeting on new NFC award. “The timings of meeting are subject to the convenience of the provinces,” he told The Nation on Friday. The federal government had not constituted a new NFC award even two years after previous award expired on June 30, 2015. The government had extended the 7th NFC award for the previous as well as for the ongoing financial year.

The federal and provincial governments in December 2016 agreed to convene next meeting on NFC award in January 2017. However, no meeting took place yet since then. The provinces had requested the federal government several times to convene a meeting on NFC award but the federal government was reluctant to do so.

The federal government is waiting for the reply of provinces on its suggestion floated in last meeting. The federal government had floated a proposal for cutting down the overall size of the federal divisible pool by seven percent to the provinces, allocating three percent for the National Security Fund (NSF) and four percent for Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and AJK. Every year, out of the divisible pool – meant for distribution of funds between the centre and the four federating units – seven percent is to be kept in this NSF and funds for the GB, Fata and AJK.

The provinces would present their viewpoint in next meeting. However, the Sindh had termed the proposal as unconstitutional. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the federal govt’s proposal to allocate 3 percent funds from the divisible pool for security arrangements for CPEC-related projects and four percent for the development of Fata, Gilgit-Baltitstan and Kashmir is unreasonable and against the constitution.

The federal government would transfer the revenue from divisible pool to provinces under 7th NFC award in the budget in the ongoing financial year. Under the 7th NFC Award, the federal government is bound to transfer 57.5 percent resources to all the four provinces from federal divisible pool. Under the current award, Punjab gets 51.74 percent share, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent under the divisible pool.

The government would transfer Rs2.38 trillion to the provinces during the year 2017-18 as against revised Rs2.12 trillion transferred during the previous year, showing growth of over 12.4 percent. The federal government would transfer Rs1,161.8 billion to Punjab in the fiscal year 2017-18. The Sindh would get Rs612.6 billion. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get Rs389.9 billion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get one percent additional due to the war on terror. The Balochistan would get Rs219.97 billion.