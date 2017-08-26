The federal government would soon call a meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC) to constitute fresh resources sharing formula between centre and provincial governments. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government would soon call a meeting on new NFC award. “The timings of meeting are subject to the convenience of the provinces,” he told The Nation on Friday.

The federal government had not constituted a new NFC award even two years after previous award expired on June 30, 2015. The government had extended the 7th NFC award for the previous as well as for the ongoing financial year.