LAHORE - The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited on Friday organised a meeting, under the chairmanship of Mian Mansha, to review the performance of the bank and approve the financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2017.

During the half year ended June 30, 2017, MCB Bank posted profit before tax of Rs17.73 billion and profit after tax of Rs13.69 billion. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, profit before tax has decreased by 6.23 percent whereas profit after tax has increased by 27.81 percent on account of reversal of prior year tax charges. Net mark-up income of the bank was reported at Rs20.05 billion, down by 14.30 percent over corresponding period last year, owing to the maturity of high yielding bonds and low interest rate environment.

On the non-markup income front, the bank reported a base of Rs9.68 billion with exceptional growth of 59.76 percent over corresponding period last year. Major contributions to non-markup income growth are fees & commissions, capital gains and dividend income.