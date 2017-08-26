PPL spends Rs6.3b under CSR obligation in six years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has spent around Rs6.322 billion under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation in different oil and gas producing districts across the country during the last six years. The company carried out welfare schemes amounting to Rs844 million, Rs1,100 million, Rs1,070 million, Rs1,226 million, Rs1,090 million and Rs992 million in years 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively, official sources told APP. Giving break up, they said, the PPL spent Rs1,164 million in health sector, Rs 1,239 in education sector, Rs 1,112 million for water schemes, Rs306 million for infrastructure development, Rs1,872 for provision of free gas to Sui Town, disbursed donations amounting to Rs101 million, provided Rs237 million relief to flood affected people and used Rs291 milliion under the Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) during the period.

They said the company's welfare schemes were in progress under PCA obligation in 10 blocks including Khuzzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Kharan East, Kharan West, Kharan, Margand, Nausherwani, Habi and Bela West to extend maximum facilities to locals.

Separate tariff for export sectors urged

KARACHI (APP): The Pakistan Hoesiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has reiterated its demand for a separate and the lowest possible tariff of the utilities for export sectors to make these competitive in the region, which is very essential to jack exports and boost these further. The cost of doing business in Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and China was very low against that in Pakistan, claimed PHMA Chairman Southern Zone Riaz Ahmed while talking to APP here. He was of the view that the rate of water for industrial consumption was the highest in Karachi against the rate in other areas of the country. Besides, the industries were facing shortage of water supply and could not continue their production activities to their full capacity. "Till the cost of inputs is cut significantly, and smooth supply of utilities and availability of better infrastructure was ensured, there will be no increase in exports," he argued. The PHMA leader also urged for the release of remaining funds to textile industry allocated under five-year textile policies.

"We have received only 10 of these funds till date," he claimed. Riaz stressed that payments to the rebate claims be made immediately through State Bank of Pakistan.

Federal Board of Revenue denies

underestimation of tax liabilities

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday denied a news report appearing in a section of the press, claiming that Federal Board of Revenue's online system underestimates tax liabilities. "Federal Board of Revenue categorically denies such news as manual calculation made by the assessing officer in the body of manually typed order was not in accordance with the charging provision of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001", said a press statement issued by the Federal Board of Revenue. The element of fixed tax/minimum tax as well as PTR was not looked into properly, it added. On the other hand, the calculations made by the system are based on business rules that have been properly framed after taking all relevant legal precision. Regional Tax Office-III Karachi has duly been directed to instruct the assessing officer(S) to use the facility of online system despite using manual tax calculations, erroneously.

UBG leaders fail to resolve businessmen’s issues: Businessmen Panel

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the FPCC) has termed the performance of United Business Group (UBG) highly disappointing and discouraging during the last three years and said that the fate of FPCCI will be change in the coming elections of the federation. The UBG leaders failed to honour their promises and resolve issues of the business community which has not only damaged the businessmen but also inflicted irreparable harm to the economy. In a joint statement, the leaders of the Businessmen Panel of the FPCCI including its Secretary General Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Mian Anjum Nisar, Ahmad Jawad, Mian Usman Zulfiqar and Sheikh Aslam said that UBG leaders has avoided the issues confronting business community and continued to please the government for personal gains. The leaders of the BMP said that Balochistan has gained prominence due to CPEC but their chambers of commerce and trade association of that province are subjected to exploitation.

Even Balochistan based chambers have not awarded a single representation in the standing committees of the apex body which is unfortunate.