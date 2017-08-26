ISLAMABAD - Rice worth $107.896 million has been exported during the first month of current financial year.

Rice exports from the country during the month of July, 2017 grew by 34.74 percent as about 200,995 metric tons of rice worth $107.896 million was exported as compared the exports of 164,092 metric tons valuing $83.974 million of same month last year. During the period under review, exports of basmati rice increased by 28.49 percent and reached at 30,951 metric tons worth of $32.990 million.

The exports of basmati rice during July, 2016 was recorded at 28,725 metric tons valuing $27.731 million, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the country earned $74.906 million by exporting about 170,044 metric tons of rice other then basmati rice, which was recorded at 135,367 metric tons valuing US$ 56.24 million of same period last year.

During first month of current financial year about 32,704 metric tons of vegetables of different kinds worth of $10.330 million exported as against the exports of 32,791 metric tons valuing 8.147 million of same period of last year.