LAHORE - The Zong 4G network has announced to reinvest its all revenues earned in Pakistan.

By adding to investment already worth $3 billion over the past few years, Zong 4G aims to further scale up its network by increasing the number of its 3G/4G sites to around 10,500 by the end of the current year. According to a press release, the company has announced that its commitment is based on this inherent potential of the Pakistani people that the company continues to reinvest in and lay the foundations of Pakistan’s future trajectory. A foundation on which it can help digitally empower the people of Pakistan, it added.

As part of its parent company, China Mobile Pakistan’s focus on the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, Zong 4G is fully geared towards digitally transforming the lives of the Pakistani people keeping to its overarching vision of shared prosperity at a regional level.

Through a series of sustainable and well-targeted investments, the company has remained dedicated to expanding not only the country’s communications infrastructure, but also the potential of the very people that are helping build it. “Any revenue earned from the people of Pakistan will be spent back on the people of Pakistan, to give them a stable, advanced and reliable network” explained Maham Dard, company spokesperson and Director Corporate Affairs & Strategy. “Our first goal is to help the Pakistani people adopt a digital lifestyle through Zong 4G. We will continue to reinvest in Pakistan, on the Pakistani people.”