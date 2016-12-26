November 6, 2016 will go down as one of the most memorable evenings of the year as Pakistan’s super star Atif Aslam rocked the house in a free concert at the end of the amazing ‘A World of Tomorrow’ Festival.

Beaconhouse Chief Executive Kasim Kasuri came to the stage to graciously thank the sponsors and also everyone who had worked so hard to make A World of Tomorrow a great success. He said that this festival had been even bigger and better than the one in Karachi and the upcoming festival in Islamabad in March will surely be a sight to behold.

Kasim Kasuri then welcomed Atif Aslam onto the stage eliciting a rip-roaring applause from the crowd.

The stage was decorated with a remarkable futuristic looking lighting trussand with gigantic media screens flanking either sides.

The brilliant, coloured lights with their changing hues, created a classy party atmosphere that seemed out of this world. The audience could sense that this was an extraordinarily huge concert unlike any other they had seen before. The sound system was impeccable, befitting a concert this big.

Atif Aslam went straight into his electrifying performance as he dazzled the jam-packed venue of over 5,000 people with his huge repertoire of best loved hits.

He opened with ‘Aarah Hoon Main’ which lifted the crowd from the get go. ‘Doori’, one of his earliest and most popular hits, had the audience on their feet and set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Backed by his amazing band, he performed slow and soulful songs ‘Tu Chahiya’ and ‘KuchhIssTarha’, before kicking things up a notch with the faster-paced ‘Mahi Ve’. Other songs included ‘Hona Tha Pyar’, ‘Rang Sharbaton Ka’,‘Tu Chaiyai’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Houn’, ‘Yeh Hai Meri Kahani’ and, of course, the song that shot him to stardom, ‘Aadat’.

Atif started with a very unique and interesting rendition of ‘Aadat’ before progressing to its original version which drove the crowd wild.

The highlight of the evening was his rendition of his Coke Studio Season 8 superhit ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’, a qawwali originally sung by Pakistan’s revered Sabri Brothers, which filled the audience with fervor and enthusiasm.

Displaying his humility, he thanked his fans for their love and affection which only showcased his star singer status. One of the most delightful aspects was Aslam’s high level of interaction with the audience as they rushed up to the stage to get a closer look at the living legend.

The concert ended despite the audience wanting even more. It was a night to remember and a fitting end to a magnificent 3-day international festival of ideas!