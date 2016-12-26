China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) will adjust tariffs downward on a number of exports and imports from various countries, including Pakistan.

The new plan comes into force from next year, according to the MOF website, reports Xinhua news.

To meet domestic demand, tax rates will be lowered on some imported commodities next year, it said.

In line with trade pacts, more imports from Hong Kong and Macao will be tariff-free next year, while some commodities from several countries, including the Republic of Korea, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand, will see reduced tariffs.

The number of items to be taxed in 2017 will reach 8,547, said the report.