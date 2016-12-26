PESHAWAR - Several employees of Gomal Zam Dam project are being denied salaries for the last 15 months despite assurances from the high-ups of Irrigation Department and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to media here, Qanongo Sultan Muhammad, Patwaris Sona Khan, Muhammad Afzal and Nawaz Gul said that they were working with the project for the last several years, but for the last 15 months they were deprived of their salaries.

They said that department of irrigation received a sum of Rs25 million for the payment of salaries, but still they were being refused the salaries, adding that the DI Khan commissioner and Tank deputy commissioner and other high officers of irrigation department had assured them that their dues would be cleared, but all in vain.

They urged the federal and provincial government of KP to take note of the issue and ensure payment of their salaries at the earliest.

When contacted, Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Nazir Warraich said that it was his priority to resolve their issues.

He said that he would discuss the matter with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as soon as possible.