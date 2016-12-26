BAHAWALPUR - Provincial Minister for Cooperative, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that Rs. 100 billion interest free agriculture loans under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Package would extend massive economic relief to the small farmers.

He made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at a seminar regarding Chief Minister Kisan Package jointly organized by Directorate of Public Relations Bahawalpur and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The seminar was attended by MPA Fouzia Ayub Qureshi, Chairman Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Samiullah Chaudhry, newly elected Mayor of Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi, Director Public Relations Bahawalpur Rana Ajaz Mahmood, EDO agriculture Tanveer Ahmad, media representatives and others.

“Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Package is an interest free agriculture loan project based on e-credit system which would deliver agriculture loan to the peasants through Android cell phones by mobilizing state of the art Information technology”, Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Channar noted.

He said that Punjab has the distinction of being the food basket for the whole country and this revolutionary Kisan Package is a positive and constructive intervention to boost the agriculture production.

Chairman Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Samiullah Chaudhry said that the basic aim of Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Package is to extend maximum economic relief to the farmers having agriculture lands less than 12.5 acres of land.

However, he urged that it is imperative to accelerate the pace of scientific research which is vital to meet the current socio economic challenges in the global food market.

Newly elected Mayor of Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi said that interest free agricultural loan is an unprecedented policy initiative of the PML-N leadership which would boost our agriculture sector.

MPA Fouzia Ayub Qureshi said that Chief Minister Punjab attaches special significance to provide maximum socio economic facilities to the peasants’ community which is practically reflected in his Rs. 100 billion interest free Chief Minister Kisan Package.