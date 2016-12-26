KARACHI: Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra has thanked PM Nawaz Sharif for including Karachi Circular Railway in the CPEC. He also congratulated the Karachiites on the development, and said more such projects needed to be initiated immediately. The deputy mayor said he would also request the president, who is presently on a visit to Karachi, to spare some time and listen to him on the development works initiated in the city as well as its problems. He said he expected the president and prime minister would also consider more development projects for Karachi and announce the procedure for it so that citizens of Karachi could also avail the facilities people in other cities are availing.