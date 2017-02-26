PESHAWAR - The second zip-line event kicked off at the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Saturday.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Adventure Club, the two-day event is aimed at providing opportunities of adventurous sports activities to the youth of the province.

A large number of spectators, including women and families visited the venue and enjoyed the event.

Youth and children, both male and females, participated in the exciting zip-lining.

The participants went 40 feet up and came 10 feet down after covering 100 metre distance while making zip-lining.

They hailed the TCKP and Adventure Club for arranging such unique spots gala. “This is really unique and thrilling to participate in zip-lining,” said a participant.

The TCKP had arranged several events, including paragliding, rafting, safari train tours to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

The third event of zip-lining will be held on March 4-5 at the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Youth, both male and female, who wish to participate in the zip-line’s upcoming event, can call cell phone 0333-9307384 for entries.

The zip-lining is also known as zip wire, aerial runway, aerial rope slide, death slide, flying fox and foe fie slide.

It consists of a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel and mounted on a slope.

Originally created out of necessity, zip-lining was invented as a method of fast transportation across canyons, rivers and other impassable areas.

The slope area between the two mountains is the best place for creating a zip-line, where cables and pulleys are threaded between two points at a slight angle; gravity then provides the momentum to pull the rider from one point to the next.