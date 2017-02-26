LAHORE - A high level delegation led by Dr Brigitta Blaha, Ambassador of Austria, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and showed interest in extending cooperation in hydropower projects, especially small hydro projects and electricity production from solid waste.

During the meeting different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion.

The Austrian ambassador invited the chief minister to visit Austria and praised his steps for woman empowerment and their progress.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and Austria have good friendly relations; there is a need to further extend trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Austria. He said work is continuing on thousands of megawatt energy projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that factories are being set up to produce electricity from coal, gas, solar and other sources in Punjab. He said that first turbine of Bhikki Gas Power Plant near Sheikhupura will start generating electricity from next month. He said that there is tremendous potential of small hydropower projects in Punjab.

Investment and cooperation in these small hydro power projects from Austria would be welcomed, while Punjab would like to benefit from the expertise of Austria for generation of electricity through waste.

The chief minister directed to constitute a committee to promote cooperation in this regard in a permanent basis as well as to finalize recommendations with regard to small hydropower and waste to energy projects.

The Austrian ambassador extended sympathies over recent incidents of terrorism and condoled with the heirs of those died in these incidents. She said that Austria has expertise in hydropower sector. Cooperation would be extended to Punjab government in small hydropower projects and waste to energy projects, she added.

Also, Executive Director of famous German company Lahmeyer International, Bernd Metzger called on Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including extending cooperation in energy sector came under discussion. The chief minister also spoke in German language with members of the delegation who praised his grasp over German language.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said energy projects in Pakistan are being completed with hard work and observed that many of them are near completion. He said that the government is also working to generate energy through alternate means along with traditional sources.

The energy projects are being speedily completed in a very transparent manner, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that load-shedding would be over at the end of current year after completion of electricity projects. He said that work on 3600 megawatt gas power projects in Punjab is being carried out round the clock.

He said that 17000 schools in Punjab would be converted on solar under a phased programme. Members of German delegation said that they would be happy to extend cooperation in energy projects with Punjab government.

Executive Director Hydro Power and Water Resources Division of Lahmeyer International, Bernhard Stabel, Secretary Energy and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.