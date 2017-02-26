Lahore - The business community, while terming the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad against terrorists and subversive elements in the country as an important step, has expressed the hope that the new operation along with deployment of Rangers in Punjab would build on the successes achieved through Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The businessmen underscored their support for the armed forces, and stressed that there should be no mercy for those associated with terrorism and other serious crimes as both Islam and laws of the land have no leniency for such elements.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that terrorists wanted to destroy the country and its business and economic outlook, but the businessmen, government and security forces were united and committed to tackle these conspiracies.

“Socially and economically strong Pakistan will always be helpful in eliminating terrorism from the country,” he said, and added, “That’s why the business community is not worried about the cowardly activities of terrorists occurred during the last 10 days or so.”

While assuring complete support for all kinds of operations against terrorists, PIAF chairman expressed the hope that police and administration would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Rangers, which, he reiterated, had the full support of people in war against terrorism.

He said that the present deteriorating law and order situation was hurting the entire business atmosphere and nobody would be ready to put money in any new venture if the situation remained the same. He said the role of trade officers was very much important in this scenario. “They must build the positive image of the country and always support the foreign delegations coming in and out of the country for the promotion of Pakistani products,” he said, and added, “ They must push the foreigners to attend fairs and exhibitions in Pakistan which are held time to time.”