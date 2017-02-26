Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday has said that effective utilisation of foreign funds is extremely important to ensure achievement of the accelerated economic development.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of foreign funded projects, the minister said that the timely completion of development projects must be ensured.

He directed Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to maintain close liaison with the development partners and to remove any impediments in the way of implementation of the projects.

Earlier, the secretary EAD gave a detailed briefing on the utilisation of foreign assistance in various sectors, across the country.

He also apprised Dar of the various projects in energy, communications, water, and social sectors, being implemented with the assistance of different multilateral and bilateral development partners.

Dar was also informed of the disbursement of foreign assistance to different projects which are being progressed smoothly.