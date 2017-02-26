KARACHI - Gold prices have increased in the local markets by Rs 600 per tola. It is now being sold at Rs 51,500/tola. Moreover, Rs514 hike was observed earlier in the case of 10 grams of gold after which it was priced at Rs44,142 per 10 grams in the local markets. The financial experts think that the price hike in gold had been caused by the similar trend in international markets. A USD 1 increase per each gold ounce was recorded in the global markets during the past day.