Closure of Pak-Afghan border harming business sectors

KABUL (NNI): Some Afghan businessmen are searching new routes for their commercial activities as border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to undermine the economic interaction between the two countries, the Afghan media reported on Saturday. A number of businessmen said on Thursday the prices of vegetables and fruits coming to Afghanistan from Pakistan have increased by 30 percent over the past week since Pakistan announced fresh border restrictions along the border with Afghanistan. Officials of the export promotion department have said that the recent Pakistani restrictions have also harmed Pakistan’s private sector. Afghan officials say Pakistan’s actions have massively affected the export of fresh fruits and vegetables from Pakistan to Afghanistan and the central Asian countries. “It is not our export season, so we are not losing out now. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces more losses than we do because it exports vegetables and fruits to us and central Asia.”

said Sayed Azim Mustafa Hashimi, head of dry and fresh fruit export department.

There is speculation that border restrictions by Pakistan have caused millions of dollars of harm to the business community in both countries.

Afghan businessmen have said that they are trying to review their economic and business interactions with Pakistan in the wake of the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

“Five trollies of oranges purchased from Pakistan have been stopped on other side of the border. We sold out one trolley, which is a loss for the Pakistanis,” said fruit importer Zahir.

Hi-tech value-addition can bridge

budget deficit: UBG

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI on Saturday said government should promote hi-tech value-addition which can help bridge the budget deficit which is increasing. Our exports mostly comprise of cotton group in which raw and semi-finished goods are preferred which the times have changed calling for value-addition, said UBG Zonal Chairman Naseem-ur-Rehman. In a statement issued here today, he said that private sector should not be ignored while signing trade deals with other countries as some of the agreements have inflicted great losses on our economy. He said that foreign investment in the country is directly linked to the adherence to the current policies of globalisation otherwise foreign investment will remain a far cry. Pakistan’s imports are more than double of the exports and country will become a trading state if industrial sector was not promoted, he said, adding that local investors should also get same relaxations are their foreign counterparts.

Naseem-ur-Rehman called for reduced duties and taxes, an end to smuggling and under invoicing and reconsidering the transit trade agreement with Afghanistan which has legalised smuggling that is translating into losses to the tune of billion annually.

The business leader said that sick industrial units should not be preferred as the government should prioritise revival of struggling industries while banks should be asked to play their role in economic development.

He said that manpower is one of the important export which is helping country earn billions of dollars therefore it should be given the attention it deserves.

Business community supports holding PSL final at Lahore

ISLAMABAD: (NNI): Khalid Iqbal Malik, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President on Saturday said that business community fully supported the hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore as holding of this mega event in Pakistan would help in the growth of business activities apart from promoting the soft image of the country and improving the confidence of foreign investors. He said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa had assured that army would provide support in hosting the PSL final in Lahore while many foreign players had also agreed to participate in the final, which, he said, was encouraging. He stressed that government should allow holding of PSL final at Lahore, as it would be beneficial for the economy and the country at large. Malik said that Pakistan had recently witnessed a new wave of terrorism, which was aimed at thwarting the PSL final in Lahore and harming the Pakistan’s economy.

However, he was hopeful that the strong commitment by the leadership and Pakistan Armed Forces would defeat the nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan forces.

He lauded the role of Pak Army and other security forces for coping with terrorism effectively and improving the law and order situation in the country. He said that with the operation of Pak Army against terrorists, business activities were reviving in the country.

China selects new chiefs for top

economic posts

BEIJING (AFP): China has replaced its commerce minister and the head of its top economic planning body, state media said, as the country grapples with mounting financial pressures. Huge debt, plunging outbound investment and capital flight are troubling the world's second largest economy. China is also having to contend with hawkish rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused it of currency manipulation and stealing American jobs. Zhong Shan will become minister of commerce and He Lifeng takes the reins at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the official Xinhua news agency said, without giving further details. Zhong was deputy governor of Zhejiang when he grew close to Xi, who was the province's Communist Party chief between 2002 and 2007. Five years later Zhong went to Beijing to be vice commerce minister. He's ties to Xi go back decades, to the 1980s, when the now head of state was deputy mayor of Xiamen.