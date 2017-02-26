KARACHI - Pakistan Apparel Forum Chairman Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has expressed deep concern over decline in textile exports in general and of garments in particular and demanded the government to immediately release all pending Sales Tax Refunds, Custom Rebate Claims, DLTL Claims and WHT Claims to provide relief to the textile exporters so that they could focus on increasing their exports.

Referring to exports statistics for the month of January-2017, released by PBS, Bilwani, in a statement, Bilwani said that exports of knitwear declined by 3.44 percent, readymade garments declined by -3.60 percent and of all textile products declined by -1.30 percent as compared to January last year.

“During seven months (July-Jan 2016-17) total exports of textile products declined by -1.54% over last year,” he said, and added, “In the year 2010-11 (July-Jan) exports of textile were $7.45 billion while today these stand at $7.34 billion in seven months. In fact today we are standing at a lower position than 2011 in terms of textile exports.”

He said that the main reason for decline in the exports was that the exporters were facing tough competition from the neighbouring countries due to ever-increasing cost of production on one hand while there was persistent liquidity crunch on the other hand.

He added that the government had been successful in reducing the electricity and gas loadshedding to a great extent which were now under control.

However, he said, the cost of production was the main factor behind slowdown in exports which had led to lower production and closure of a number of export-oriented industries which had finally resulted in the drop of textile exports.

“Therefore the government should release all long pending refunds of exporters immediately to arrest the persistent decline in textile exports,” he demanded.

Commenting on the recently announced export package, he said that it was an irony that this package was announced a day before Heimtextil kicked off (10-13 Jan 2017) due to which the foreign buyers immediately demanded more discounts from the exporters of Home Textile (who were granted 6% rebate under this package).

“We are unable to understand the objectives behind announcing export package a day before Heimtextil which prompted buyers to ask for more discounts,” he opined.

“Unwillingly the exporters had to give approx. 3 percent discounts to keep the valuable buyer while on return they found the prices of yarn increased by 6%,” he said, and added, “This way the export package failed to provide any relief / benefit to the exporters of Home Textiles.”

Further, he said, rebate on yarn exports was a big mistake in the Export Package which was benefitting the country’s international competitors more who were getting cheaper yarn than local industries. “This will support their business and would have negative impact on local value-added industries,” he argued.

He once again demanded that Rebate on yarn should be given to indirect exports (local sales) instead of direct exports of yarn.

“This will benefit not only the yarn exporters but also the local value-added products exporters,” he observed.

He also demanded the government to bring the tariff of electricity, gas and water at par with the neighbouring countries, which, he said, was must for boosting textile exports.