Lahore - Police is putting in all efforts to deal with the complex set of challenges on account of current internal security situation.

“Health wealth and safety of general Public is our responsibility, and we all are united to deal with the threats emanating from terrorism,” said Cap (r) Muhammad Amin, CCPO Lahore, during a meeting at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) regional office here on Saturday.

Regional Chairman & FPCCI Vice President Manzoor ul Haq Malik said that because of being on a frontline in war against terrorism, Pakistan had become a security driven state. “Instead of becoming a welfare state, due to militancy and fight in the region, Pakistan is only concerned about securing itself,” he said, and added, “The awful law and order situation has destroyed the whole economic structure. Suicide attacks in almost every part of the country have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.”

He further said that the situation also had a highly negative impact on the business sector. “There is a dire need for a solid and comprehensive policy to avoid recurrence of such incidences,” he stressed.

He added chambers and associations of all districts should be taken on board by the police station of that district and FPCCI could play a vital role in coordination with all trade bodies. Muhammad Amin CCPO Lahore said they were planning to appoint district coordinator per 100 people to enhance security condition.

“While it is a social cooperative responsibility of people themselves to have awareness about their neighbours,” he pointed out.

He added people could contact Emergency Response Centers on 15 via calls while Citizens will also be able to lodge complaints via text message to 8330 in case of any problem regarding security matters.

He assured police would be available in few minutes after the complaint He also tested the service in front of the House.

In the end of the meeting, Fateha was offered for those who were martyred in Chairing Cross bomb blast in defending the people and country.