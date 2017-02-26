Pakistan's economy has witnessed significant increase during the recent years, claimed a leading international magazine Forbes.

According to a latest report of magazine, Pakistan`s stock exchange soared close to 500 per cent since 2009 with 56 per cent increase during the last 12 months.

The magazine elucidated that the bullish trend of the stock exchange was driven by a number of favorable economic fundamentals.

It also noted that investor hype about the potential of the Pakistani economy could further take the equity market much higher.

Courtesy: Radio Pakistan