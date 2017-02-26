Chairman Pakistan India Business Council (PIBC) Noor Mohammad Kasuri on Sunday said that Pakistan and India should consider establishing specific zones, preferably at the border points, to promote business activities and boost trade between the two neighbouring countries.

In an interview he said, "Initially, there may be some problems, but with the passage of time, the situation will ultimately become normal and sustainable once the investments have deep roots."

Kasuri was of the view that promotion of trade relations between the two countries was reciprocal, saying that there was a strong urge of frequent interaction between the people of both the countries.

He said that procedural bottlenecks in such frequent movement needed to be removed, particularly the visa restrictions.

Kasuri said that both India and Pakistan have been together for centuries, having same geography, climate, cultural traditions and values, adding that this provided an opportunity to the businessmen of both the countries to promote trade.

He said, the purpose of PIBC is to promote closer bilateral business ties between the two countries besides promoting investments, trade and commerce.

He further added, "the PBIC is also working for simplification of procedures and for exchange of experiences and technology for mutual benefits."

"The council is arranging expos and exhibitions, besides organising seminars and other programs to disseminate relevant information and arranging reciprocal visits to promote peace and harmony," he said.

Kasuri said that the persistent efforts purely based on sincerity and commitment will help bring the two countries closer and promote trade and economic relations.