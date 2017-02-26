ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has criticised the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) over, what he called, its unfair intervention in the affairs of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

He further said that SECP’s intervention would not be tolerated.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has already taken a suo motu notice of the manipulative practices of SECP targeting stock market brokers.

Few weeks back, the owner of Lahore-based brokerage house, MR Securities, had run away with Rs1 billion.

Due to the sudden closure of business by a Lahore-based stock broker, the SECP chairman called an extraordinary meeting of the Commission to review the situation arising out of brokers default.

In the meeting, the Commission decided to take all measures required to stop such deceitful and corrupt business practices.

SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi expressed SECP’s firm resolve that strict action would be taken against brokerage houses found involved in malpractices and misuse of client assets.

He also said that the SECP was actively coordinating with the law-enforcement agencies, including NAB, to apprehend the culprits involved in the misappropriation of investor assets in a timely and efficient manner.

However, Senate Standing Committee on Finance chairman has criticised the SECP’s intervention. “SECP’s intervention can damage the stock exchange performance and also scare the foreign investors. It should stop pressurizing brokers to clear their stock,” Mandviwalla said in a press statement.

He further said that the government should take action against those, who are corrupt. “However, intervention by SECP will not be tolerated,” he said categorically.

He said, “A single-member company is banned from obtaining brokerage house licence, but this is a real failure on the part of SECP that it failed to conduct a thorough study and let single member companies be a member at the PSX.”

Mandviwalla said that SECP chairman had asked to form an association for brokers across the country, but he did not know that it already existed. “Yaseen Lakhani is its chairman and it is called the PSX Brokers Association,” the committee chairman added.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Finance and SECP’s Policy Board Chairman Tariq Bajwa has commended SECP’s recent enforcement measures to curb financial scams, including insider trading and other market malpractices.

Bajwa has assured the apex regulator of his full support in eradicating market abuse and restoring the investors’ confidence.

He was chairing a high-level meeting at the SECP head office here on Saturday.

SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi, commissioners and executive directors of the SECP attended the meeting.

The SECP chairman updated the secretary on the legal and regulatory actions taken by the Commission against those involved in market abuse.

During the meeting, the federal secretary was briefed on the SECP’s functions and responsibilities and its proactive role in the creation of a fair and efficient corporate sector, capital market, non-bank financial sector, Islamic Finance and Insurance.

Hijazi highlighted the reforms and policy aspects introduced by the regulator for the development of corporate sector, capital market, non-bank financial sector and insurance.

The secretary was also informed about the efforts being made by SECP to promote Islamic finance industry and initiatives for managing the systemic risk using methodical approaches for protecting the investor interest.

Moreover, the tax proposals currently being evaluated by the SECP also came under discussion.

The federal secretary guided SECP on these measures and advised the SECP to proactively work with FBR in this regard.

The finance secretary appreciated the SECP’s efforts and reforms introduced for the development of capital markets.

He also lauded the SECP’s effective implementation of relevant rules and regulations, development of efficient financial markets and other endeavours aimed at building of the Pakistani financial and capital markets with particular reference to the significant feature of divestment of 40 % strategic shareholding in PSX.