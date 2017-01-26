ISLAMABAD-China Power Hub Generation Company (private) Limited (CPHGC) on Wednesday agreed to build two coal-fired power plants of 1,650 megawatts generation capacity in Hub, Balochistan and Thar in Sindh province.

An agreement, to set up two coal-fired power plants, was signed between Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and China Power Hub Generation Company (private) Limited (CPHGC). CPHGC is a joint venture between China International Holding Limited (CPIH) and Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO).

PPIB and the CPHGC signed two power purchase and implementation agreements for each of the projects. Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha witnessed the signing of the agreements.

As per the agreements, CPHGC will establish two coal based power plants which includes one 1,320 MW in Hub, Balochistan and 330 MW at Thar in Sindh province. Both the projects will be completed in 2019 and will cost $2 billion and $500 million respectively.

Talking on the occasion, the minister termed these agreements an important milestone achieved under energy framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Asif said that construction work on site of the 1,320 MW project in Hub has already been started and its first unit will be synchronised on December 31, 2018. The commercial operation date (CoD) of the project is August 2019, he added.

The minister said that establishment of the projects is negating the notion that the power projects have been concentrated in a single province, as these projects are being built in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. He said that local coal will be utilised in these projects, which will help in saving billions of rupees foreign exchange. This will have a very good social and economic impact on people of these provinces, he added.

He further said that with the implementation of these coal-based power projects and other prospective power projects, Thar is going to become the future energy capital of the country. He said that to make the coal-based power plants environmentally friendly, supercritical technology will be used in 1,320 MW project. However, in 330 MW project, subcritical technology will be used, the minister added.

Replying to a question regarding transmission lines’ affordability of more and more power generated, the minister said that there is no issue of transmission lines and they can afford to carry any load.

The minister said that there is around 1,000 MW alternative energy generation which is around six percent of the total power generation in the country. He said that after overhauling of the Nandipur Power Plant, in first two weeks of this month, the plant has continuously transmitted 230 MW to the national grid. For the last week, it is generating with full capacity of 430 MW. He further said that six furnace oil treatment plants (FOTP) have been installed. He said that in April this year, the gas supply issue to the plant will be resolved and in May 2017, it will generate 525 MW.

Regarding the progress on Bhasha dam, the minister said that land acquisition for Diamer-Bhasha dam has been almost completed and the ground breaking of the project will take place during current year. He said, “Very soon, we are going to bring water policy and also planning to hold international water conference in Pakistan this year.” On the occasion, Water and Power Secretary Younus Dagha said that the government has been working on power transmission enhancement and development projects. Currently, there is no issue of transmission lines.