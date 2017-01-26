ISLAMABAD-Coca-Cola Company is presently contemplating a further $200 million investment on establishing new beverage plants at Faisalabad and Islamabad areas.

The company has already invested $500 million during this year on the up-gradation of the existing plants in the country. The company intends preferably to establish their units at Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Pakistan.

Atilla Yerlikaya, General Manager, Group Director Public Affairs Coca Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited has discussed the investment plan with Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail. They discussed different investment opportunities available in the country.

Yerlikaya has also requested BOI for support on rationalisation of tax regime in Pakistan and to curb the infringement, as some groups are violating industrial property rights and this practice is not only defaming original brands and reducing the revenue of the country. The government may ensure operation of legitimate companies and take steps to provide level playing field to genuine investors. Yerlikaya informed about the company’s future investment plans for establishing of two new plants at Faisalabad and Islamabad.

Miftah welcomed the Coca-Cola delegation and informed them that Pakistan has one of the most liberal foreign investment regimes in South Asia.

100 percent foreign equity is permitted in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors of the economy as the country has a more market-oriented economy, with rapidly growing private sector in Pakistan.

He said that BOI will extend full support to M/s Coca Cola and advised them to establish their one unit at Faisalabad in SEZ, which were agreed by M/s Coca Cola. The BOI chairman also assured them to assist for their second unit at SEZ, Islamabad as and when finalised.

At the end, Dr Miftah thanked Yerlikaya and his delegation and appreciated their efforts and intention with regard to boost new investment and economic relations between the two friendly countries.