DPS to hold dazzling festival of lights

LAHORE (PR): Dawood Public School (DPS) is gearing up to hold a fundraising carnival for Lady Dufferin Hospital.

The school will open its gates to the public on the evenings of January 27 and 28, 2017 for the electrifying ‘DPS Festival of Lights’. The event is sponsored by Engro Foundation. Dawood Public School will transform its vicinity into a sparkling display of lights with illuminated trees and installations. DPS students will set up stalls with recreational games, as well as of food of different cuisines.

Visitors can also enjoy a wide array of amusement rides including horse carriages, a mini train rides and for daredevils, a pirate ship. The carnival will also be offering light and fire performance that will amuse, astound and amaze the spectators.

AEO organises a ‘Study in Australia 2017’ Expo

LAHORE (PR): Australian Education Office (AEO) organised a “Study in Australia 2017” Expo at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore and AEO Lahore respectively on January 23, 2017. It was an inaugural event of nationwide Australian Education expos campaign. A large number of students and their parents attended the AEO Education Expo and showed their interest to study abroad in well renowned universities of the world.

Representatives of all well reputed universities and educational institutions from Australia were present at the event. They shared valuable information with the participants and gave their expert opinion to Pakistani students for higher education programs matching their interests.

Olor wins emerging brand of the year award

LAHORE (PR): Norwegian body perfume ‘Olor’ has won emerging brand of the year award 2015-16.

Brands Foundation Pakistan has awarded this to ‘Olor’ in the deodorants category. The ceremony was organised in Karachi where more than 100 brands were given this prestigious award based on various factors such brand awareness, brand relevance, and usage intent amongst the masses.

Olor’s win is remarkable considering that it was launched in Pakistan just 2 years ago.

Suzuki Township Motors bags ‘Pakistan’s Best Authorised Dealership’ award

LAHORE (PR): Suzuki Township Motors have once again earned the honour of “Pakistan’s Best (No 1) Authorised Dealership” declared in Pak Suzuki Motor Co Limited Annual Dealers’ Convention held in Amman, Jordan attended by all Pak Suzuki Dealers for the period July-December 2016.

This award was presented by Managing Director Pak Suzuki Motor Co Limited, Hirofumi Nagao to Mir Shoaib Ahmed, CEO of Suzuki Township Motors. Shoaib, who is also the CEO of Diamond Holdings and Diamond Paints, expressed his delight on winning the award and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his team who made this achievement possible. He further added that my workers are my family & received this award on their behalf.

It is also shared that six month ago in Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd Mid Years Conference, which was held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Suzuki Town Ship Motors earned this Prestigious Award for the period January – June 2016.

Huawei reduces price of highly sought models

LAHORE (PR): Huawei has once again changed the game by reducing its prices.

Because of the overwhelming response from the market, Huawei has recently unveiled the new price updates for Honor 8, Nova Plus and Y6 PRO which have delighted tech enthusiasts across the country. The Honor 8 now stands at Rs47,500 instead of Rs48,499.

Huawei really considered both cultural needs and consumer-trends, while designing the functional elements of this revolutionary device.

To make the offer juicier, the prices of some other highly sought after models have also been reduced in the new bundle. You can now get the photography wiz Huawei Nova Plus in Rs38,900 instead of Rs41,000 and the Y6PRO 4G in just Rs17,999 instead of Rs18,500.

Bonus Distribution of NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited

Karachi (PR): NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the Chief Executive Officer, under the authority granted by the Board of Directors, on January 20, 2017 has approved bonus distribution for the funds; NAFA Islamic Principal Protected Fund-I, NAFA Islamic Principal Protected Fund-II, NAFA Islamic Principal Preservation Fund.

Unit Holders as at the close of business on January 19, 2017 will be entitled to the distribution. NAFA is a Non-Banking Finance Company with a license to perform Asset Management and Investment Advisory Services as per the NBFC Rules, 2003 and Pension Fund Management as per Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005. The main sponsors of NAFA are National Bank of Pakistan and Fullerton Fund Management Group, Singapore, which in-turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, Singapore.

SNG holds orientation workshop

SAHIWAL (PR): Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme Punjab team held a one-day orientation workshop titled, “Re-strategising SNG’s Role in District with New Local Government System” at SNG District Office in Sahiwal on January 24, 2017.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Saad Bin Saeedfrom along with other notable senior officials, including ADC Headquarter, Shafiq Ahmed Dogar; DSM PRSP Sahiwal, Furqan Siddique; Deputy Director Education, Innamullah; Programme Manager Her Zindagi Project, Aimen Shah; Budget & Account Officer District Health Authority (DHA) Sahiwal, Muhammad Ali and PFM Advisor SNG South Punjab, Anam Hussain attended the workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to brief the participants on SNG’s role in District to enable smoother transition to the new local government system.

USC issues SOPs for procurement of all branded items

ISLAMABAD (PR): Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has issued new SOPs for procurement of all branded items.

Under new policy, PSQCA and ISO Certification have been declared mandatory for all commodities items. According to details, Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority (PSQA) and International Standards Organisation Certification is mandatory for procurement of all items. Proper Notification has been issued in this regard.

Now, all commodity items will be procured under new SOPs. It will ensure to improve quality of all items. All the items will be procured from the vendors, suppliers and multi-national companies under this policy. Samples, market survey, price schedule, inspection of all production units and re-verification of PSQCA and ISO certificates by Utility Stores Corporation has been declared mandatory.

Businessmen delegation calls on TDAP CE

LAHORE (PR): A Businessmen delegation from different Sectors of Associations calls on TDAP Chief Executive S M Muneer in his office on Wednesday.

They appreciated the efforts made by Muneer for the development of exports of the country.

They acknowledge efforts and seriousness of present government for the industrial growth of the country and lauded the textile package announced by the government.

QMobile all set to rock Pakistani music scene

LAHORE (PR): Q-mobile, a market leader in the mobile industry, has been a proud household name serving the country with its wide range of affordable devices to suit the various needs of its customers.

The company had won over market share and popularity amongst the masses with an aggressive marketing strategy using fashion & lifestyle as its core communication pillars. QMobile management said, “We as a leading Pakistani mobile phone brand are progressively innovating and giving our customers something extra each time. As a New Year gift we are all set to treat the music lovers with an exciting event featuring the dynamic Edward Maya. The event is scheduled to take place on the January 27 in Lahore and promises to entertain the people of Lahore like never before.”