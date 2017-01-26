ISLAMABAD-Textile related business community has lauded the government’s decision to exempt textile raw material from duty.

Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President, AKIA President, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain appreciated the decision. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed duty exemptions on the import of raw materials for manufacturing and export of textile goods. Issuing two different notifications to allow the exemption on goods imported under 13 different HS Codes, the authority has waived customs duty and one percent regulatory duty on the import of these raw materials.

Hussain said that the development speaks about the concern of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on dwindling exports and his plan to revive the external trade. Customs duty and one percent regulatory duty on the import of certain raw material has been waived which is laudable, he added. These items included different categories of cotton and artificial staple fibre which will boost textile exports under the recently announced export package by the prime minister, he added.

Hussain said the present government has stabilised the country’s economy within three years as a result of which Pakistan’s economic status has outgrown 8 times more as compared to neighbouring country India.