ISLAMABAD-The National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved four projects costing Rs32.6 billion including foreign exchange component.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. The committee considered and approved various projects relating to climate change, energy, health, and higher education sectors. On a proposal of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform, the ECNEC approved the project regarding Green Pakistan Programme – Revival of Forestry Resources in Pakistan at an estimated cost of Rs3,652.142 million. The project aims at plantation of indigenous and fast growing local tree species along canal road sides in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, Olive and Kikar Phulai forests in Kala Chitta, Pabbi Rasul and Fort Monroe in Punjab, Mangrove forest in Sindh, Juniper in Balochistan and plantation to check erosion in GB and AJK etc.

Projects of Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Balochistan at a total cost of Rs4,998.91 million with foreign exchange component of Rs713.93 million, Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a total cost of Rs6,493.55 million including foreign exchange component of Rs1,260.00 million and Sindh Immunisation Support Programme (SISP) at a total cost of Rs8,048.92 million including foreign exchange component of Rs2,730.00 million were approved by the ECNEC.

ECNEC, after discussion, allowed the Finance Division to release development funds for already approved 1,230 MW (Gross) Combined Cycle Power Plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah and 1,223 MW (Gross) Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki. ECNEC approved Higher Education Commission proposal of PhD Scholarship Programme under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (phase-1) at a rationalised cost of Rs18,810.916 million including foreign exchange component of Rs17,714.698 million. Under this segment of US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, HEC will send 1,500 PhD students to top ranking US universities. HEC will also provide counseling/guidance facilities to candidates for taking GRE, TOFEL tests and proposal writing to assist students in seeking admission in US universities. ECNEC directed HEC to ensure participation of students/scholars from all over the country on merit.

ECNEC also approved HEC proposal for establishment of sub campuses of public sector universities at district level at a rationalised cost of Rs5,206.28 million. Under this project, campuses of universities will be set up in districts where no such facilities exist so far. ECNEC approved the compliance report on Neelam Jhelum Hydroelectric Project with the direction to WAPDA to formulate proper policy guidelines in the light of the Ministry of Water & Power recommendations and to adhere the timelines. Ministry of Water and Power has expressed its concerns over possible increase in the cost beyond Rs 404 billion.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) recently approved the proposal of Ministry of Water and Power to extend the closing date of collection of Neelum Jhelum Surcharge at Re0.10/kWh up to June 30, 2018, for the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. The previous closing date for the surcharge was December 31, 2016. The extension in the closing date for a period of 18 months - till June 30, 2018 - is expected to result in collection of Rs9 billion which will assist in ensuring successful completion of the project. The government had initially imposed the surcharge in 2007. However, the government has decided to extend the surcharge after cost of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project enhanced to Rs500 billion from previous revised cost of Rs441 billion.