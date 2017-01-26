Fruits worth $189.583m, vegetables $59.753m exported in last 6 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Fruit exports from the country during first six months of current financial year increased by 10.53 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. About 259,341 metric tons of fresh fruit of different kinds worth $198.583 million were exported from the country during the period from July-December, 2016-17 as compared to same period of last year. The fruits export from the country in first six months of last financial year were recorded at 267.133 metric tons valuing of $179.661 million, according the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. However, in last two quarters of current financial year, vegetable exports decreased by 25.10 percent as compared to same period of last year. In last six months about 199,883 metric tons of fresh vegetables worth $59.753 million were exported as compared to 278.986 million tons valuing $79.779 million of same period of last year.

Farmers advised to cultivate

sunflower by mid Feb

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to immediately start sunflower cultivation and complete it by mid of February to get bumper crop. A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Wednesday that growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar should cultivate sunflower till January 31. The best suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajan Pur and Bhakkar is till February 10. Similarly, farmers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Sahiwal and Okara should cultivate sunflower crops till February 15. The suitable time for Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahaud Din, Qusoor, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal is from February 1 to 25, he added. He said that growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties including Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 as these varieties were disease resistant and yield bumper produce.

LCCI signs agreement with RYK & Gujrat CCIs

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday inked Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rahimyar Khan and Gujrat Chambers of Commerce & Industry to make joint efforts for the cause of business community and to uplift of trade and economic activities. LCCI President Abdul Basit, Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Sheikh Abrar Saeed and Rahimyar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq inked the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organisations. Almas Hyder, Awais Saeed Piracha, Muhammad Nawaz, Shahrukh Jamal, Rehman Aziz Chan, Nasira Taskeen, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim and Mian Abdul Razzak were also present on the occasion. As per MoU, the chambers would evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interest, share and exchange all trade-related data with each other for increasing competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahimyar Khan and Gujrat Chambers of Commerce & Industry will cooperate in preparation of proposals for Excise and Taxation matters, budgetary recommendations and other national policies. The chambers would conduct joint research studies to strengthen industries in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI president said that at this point in time the MoU between the Chambers is of special significance and it would help solve the issues being faced by the business community. He said that the LCCI, RYK and Gujrat CCIs could contribute a lot in the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade and industry located in Lahore, Rahimyar Khan and Gujrat. He said that a collective stand to safeguard the interest of business community is need of the hour.

World Bank delegation calls on Tahirkheli

PESHAWAR(Staff Reporter): A representative delegation of World Bank led by Vincant Palmade on Wednesday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli in Peshawar and discussed matters of mutual interest. The delegation informed the minister about their keen interest of investment in various potentials of mineral sector in the light of Peshawar-Torkham Economic Corridor Project and extended willingness for cooperation in this regard. Minerals Development Secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam, Director General Syed Muhammad Shah and other relevant high-ups were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the World Bank’s cooperation, the minister said the provincial government was promoting mineral sector and in this regard they would welcome the foreign investors to come and invest in the province. She remarked that the region comprising KP, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Afghanistan were rich of natural resources and getting more benefits from these God gifted resources.

She said, “We are thinking to establish a regional minerals chamber as to link the economic and trade opportunities of the region to the rest of the world.” She said they were innovating mineral department with new improvements, adding that new mineral act has been formulated in this regard, online lease licenses system introduced and now all information about the department was available on the department’s website.

She said that they were going to upgrade the mineral testing laboratory, while all the data regarding leases was being put on Geological Information System of the department. The minister said that establishment of gems and geological centre and mineral park in the province were also under consideration. She said the province was in dire need of help in technical trainings, geologists, mining engineers and trained human resource for safe and mechanised mining and in this regard support of World Bank would be welcomed.

The minister said Peshawar, Torkham Economic Corridor Project will be a milestone for the development of whole region while trade, business activities and tourism would be promoted by the same mega project.