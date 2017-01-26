KARACHI-Institutional profit-taking witnessed at PSX on Wednesday as a result the bench mark index declined by 212 points or (0.42%) to close at 49,756.77 level.

The market yet again started the day positively as the index gain 300 points during first half of the trading session. However, pressure was witnessed in later part of the day due to future roll-over which led the market to close in red zone, brokers said. Profit-taking was witnessed in cements sector, as DG Khan Cement (DGKC), Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF) and Pioneer Cement (PIOC) declined between 0.8 percent to 1.5 percent.

International Steel (ISL) announcement of further expansion plans and International Industries (INIL) financial result posting earnings of Rs5.6/share (2QFY17) led to renewed investor interest (gained 5% each) after closing at lower limit in yesterday’s session, said Hammad Aman at Topline Securities. After closing at its lower limit on Wednesday, ISL and INIL gained by 5 percent each mainly due to ISL’s upcoming expansion plans.

Overall, volumes decreased by 10 percent to 459 million shares, while traded value decreased by 10.8 percent to Rs25.4 billion/$242 million. Japan Power emerged as volume leader with 48 million traded shares, while Dost Steels 34 million shares and TRG Pak with 28 million traded shares remained in spotlight in the session.