LAHORE-Amidst prolonged tension between Pakistan and India, SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry has decided to hold its 68th Executive Committee Meeting jointly in Amritsar and Lahore with a view to ease the nervousness and strengthen the sole aim of regional chamber to spread the peace and harmony in the South Asia.

After a long tension of almost three years between the neighbouring countries, the traders meeting will be held from today (Thursday), January 26-30, 2017.

The Pakistan business delegation of around 25 people will cross the Wagha on Thursday (today) while SAARC CCI delegation of 45 businessmen from SAARC member countries will arrive in Pakistan via Wagha border on Friday (tomorrow). They will be holding meaningful meetings with the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab governor, Minister of Commerce and FPCCI officials. A 20 member delegation from Pakistan led by SAARC CCI Vice President Iftkhar Ali Malik is leaving for Amritsar to participate in the planned meetings, today via WAGHA border.

The leadership of the private sector of South Asia is of the opinion that regional economic cooperation between SAARC member states will help to unleash the true economic potential of South Asia.

SAARC CCI President Suraj Vaidya said that the only viable way to uplift the downtrodden strata of the SAARC region is to make joint efforts. The Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Chapter, Ifitkhar Ali Malik, believes that this initiative of holding SAARC CCI Executive Committee meeting in Amritsar and Lahore will go miles in projecting a positive image of SAARC countries within and outside the region.

He said that the leadership of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been striving for an enhanced role of the Private Sector to spur up economic cooperation in South Asia. The vice president shared that SAARC delegates from 8 countries will be crossing Wagha border passing on a message of peace and harmony across the SAARC region.

Malik stressed upon the SAARC member countries to join hands together and move forward. He further shared that deeper commitment at the political level is inevitable to make SAARC effective, realise its fundamental goals and unleash the true socio economic potential of the region.

Malik reinforced that the private sector of the region is committed to socio economic integration of South Asia. He said that the business community of the region believes in harmony and advocates regional economic integration to address the major challenges the region faces including job creation and poverty.