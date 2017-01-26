LAHORE - A three-day Pakistan Mega Leather Show is being held at the Expo Centre from January 27-29.

Pakistani and foreign manufacturers from India, China, Italy, Germany, France, Brazil and European and Asian countries will participate in the third edition of the exhibition. Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, show’s convener Muhammad Musaddiq said that Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporter Association (PLGMEA) and the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) also joined the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association and the Pakistan Tanners Association for the exhibition. Pakistan Tanners Association Chairman Anjum Zafar, Regional Chairman Azam Malik and former chairman Agha Saiddain were also present on the occasion.

The PTA chairman said that the leather sector is the second largest export-oriented and value-added industry after textile. Besides five percent contribution in exports, this sector also contributes 2.67 percent of GDP with over one million workers throughout Pakistan, he said.

Sharing details of the show, the PTA regional chairman said that the upcoming exhibition will portray and improve positive image of Pakistan at world level and to motivate leather business entrepreneurs for growth. He said that the exhibition would also enhance confidence of investors in Pakistan’s markets. He added that people from across the world will also attract towards the leather industry of Pakistan.

He said that the manufacturers would have a chance to discuss local leather industry and future challenges with visiting counterparts. He said that the exhibition – that would be dedicated to all sectors of the leather industry – would be a stepping stone, as this event would provide a perfect occasion for companies to show case their best products in front of local and international buyers.