LAHORE - The business community on Tuesday asked the provincial government to complete Safe City project as early as possible to avoid terrorists’ attacks and suicide bombings in provincial capital.

They said that the Punjab government started Safe City project for providing a crime-free and peaceful atmosphere which should be completed immediately and with transparent way as the bomb blast near Arfa Tower could not be captured in cameras installed near the blasts. The businessmen also condemned the terrorist attack on police officials near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozepur Road, leaving several dead and injuring scores others.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Sufi and Vice Chairman Shahzeb Akram stated that it was responsibility of all stakeholders to devise a mechanism to secure the nation's future and prevent terrorists from executing their nefarious designs.

They urged the government to speed up its efforts to control law and order in the country, and bring culprits to justice, besides ensuring foolproof security of general public as well as the business community. Sheikh said such acts of terrorism took heavy toll on business and investment activities in the country, therefore, a comprehensive solution to the issue was required to put economy on track of sustainable growth. He underscored that all segments of the society should exhibit unity, while contributing to the government efforts to foil nefarious acts of anti-Pakistan elements. “We denounce every act of terrorism and violence in the country, while we urge the authorities to provide complete medical support to the victims. The law enforcement authorities must ensure stronger vigilance, as the blasts have jolted the whole the country,” he said.