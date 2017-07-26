RAWALPINDI - A formal financial close ceremony of Lahore Ring Road Project (LRRP) with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was held at Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Headquarters on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Frontier Works Organisation Director General (DG) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal along with HBL President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nauman K Dar signed the financial close.

Frontier Works Organisation Deputy Director General Major General Saeed Akhtar, Punjab Ring Road Infrastructure Management Engineering Pvt Ltd (PRIME) Chief Operating Officer Col (r) Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) Director Engineering Najam Waheed and Principal Transaction Advisory Services EY FORD RHODES Huzaifa Mazahir also attended the ceremony.