RAWALPINDI - Canada and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level.

High Commissioner of Canada Perry Calderwood said this during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here Tuesday.

Addressing Chamber members, the High Commissioner informed that the two countries have a broad relationship and have been cooperating with each other in a range of areas for the past many decades. The current trade volume can be increased from $1 billion to $5 billion in next couple of years, he added. Calderwood said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help Pakistan to improve its regional integration and connectivity. The security situation has improved in Pakistan and this will attract foreign direct investment, he further added. The High Commissioner expressed keenness to make all-out efforts for encouraging Canadian businessmen and investors to come to this part of the world.

The High Commissioner further informed that they were also active in the area of Women Economic Empowerment which was among priorities of development programs for Pakistan. "Women Economic Empowerment is a priority of the Canadian government, both in domestic policy and also in foreign development policy.

"Pakistan and Canada can enhance their trade and investment cooperation in different sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, mining and infrastructure.”

Earlier, Raja Amer Iqbal, President RCCI, in his welcome address, stated that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing economic and political relations by working together in various fields. He underscored that RCCI wants to promote business, mutual understanding and friendly relations between the business communities of Pakistan and Canada.