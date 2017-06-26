PESHAWAR - United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has agreed to provide Rs300 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for promotion of tourism in the province. The Provincial Tourism Development Corporation spokesman said that the amount will be spent on setting up camp villages in Malakand and Hazara Divisions to attract maximum tourists to these regions. The provincial government is also improving roads to facilitate the tourists, he added.
UNDP to provide Rs300m to KP for tourism
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus