ISLAMABAD:- Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to expand the network of ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ initiative to 50 districts by the end of 2018. According to BISP official, currently the programme is facilitating 1.3 million children enrolled in primary schools in 32 districts across the country, which will be raised to 1.6 million by June this year. He said BISP will connect Disbursement Linked Indicator of Department for International Development to strengthen ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ programme.–NNI